Meta tests new way of working with "AI-native pods" to boost productivity

Meta is reorganizing parts of its Reality Labs division into so-called "AI-native pods" as part of a pilot program, Business Insider reports, citing an internal memo. Around 1,000 employees in the developer tools department will get new titles: "AI Builder," "AI Pod Lead," or "AI Org Lead."

The pods are small, cross-functional teams focused on delivering specific results. Engineers might take on design tasks, for example. According to the memo, the goal is a major jump in both productivity and product quality. In a statement, Meta pointed to comments from CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who said AI will change how people work in 2026 and that projects that once required large teams could eventually be handled by individuals.

Meta stressed that the simultaneous layoffs at Reality Labs are unrelated to the reorganization, and that team size will stay the same despite the restructuring. Several hundred jobs were reportedly cut on Wednesday, and this could be just the start of a larger wave that might eliminate up to 20 percent of positions, reportedly driven by the high infrastructure costs of AI expansion.

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