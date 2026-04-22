Meta tracks US employees' clicks and keystrokes to train AI agents

Meta is installing new surveillance software on its US employees' computers that captures mouse movements, clicks, and keystrokes to train AI models. That's according to Reuters, citing internal memos.

The tool, called Model Capability Initiative (MCI), runs on work-related apps and websites and occasionally takes screenshots. The goal is to build AI agents that can handle work tasks on their own, like navigating dropdown menus or using keyboard shortcuts. Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said the data won't be used for performance reviews and that sensitive content is protected.

As part of the Agent Transformation Accelerator initiative, CTO Andrew Bosworth announced that agents will eventually take over the bulk of the work. Meta plans to cut ten percent of its global workforce starting May 20. Legal experts like Valerio De Stefano of York University warn that these practices would likely run afoul of GDPR in Europe.

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