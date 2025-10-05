Meta will start using chatbot conversations to target ads across all major platforms

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Meta is set to start mining users' conversations with its chatbot to target ads and content across all Meta platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. Beginning December 16, 2025, anything users say to Meta AI—by text or voice—will feed into the company's ad and content algorithms. If someone discusses hiking with the AI, for instance, they can expect to see more hiking-related ads, posts, and groups. Meta says it will exclude sensitive subjects like religion, health, and political views from this data collection.

Users can try to limit what shows up in their feeds using settings like "Ads Preferences," but these changes only apply if accounts are linked in the Accounts Center. Meta plans to alert affected users ahead of time by notification and email. The policy will take effect in most regions.

