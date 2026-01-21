Meta's AI lab ships first models internally after six months as CTO says big leaps for everyday users may be over

Meta Superintelligence Labs has completed its first internal AI models, Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth revealed at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Speaking with Reuters, Bosworth said the models are "very good," but there's still "a tremendous amount of work to do post-training." He didn't share specifics about what the models can do.

Meta is reportedly developing a text model codenamed "Avocado" and an image and video model called "Mango." The new lab came after CEO Mark Zuckerberg restructured Meta's AI leadership following criticism of the company's Llama 4 model. Bosworth called 2025 a "tremendously chaotic year" for building out the new training infrastructure.

At an Axios event, Bosworth shared his broader take on AI development. He noted that for everyday queries, the improvements between model generations—like GPT-4 to GPT-5—are getting smaller. Specialized applications like legal analysis, health diagnostics, and personalization, however, continue to see significant gains. That's why he believes the industry's massive AI investments will pay off eventually.

