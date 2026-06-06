Meta's Hatch AI agent could cost up to $200 a month and marks its first paid AI product

Meta is developing a paid AI agent product called "Hatch" that could cost up to $200 per month. Hatch is designed to be a user-friendly version of the open-source tool OpenClaw and will handle tasks like creating software tools, scheduling appointments, and sending emails. Users describe what they need in simple language, and Hatch builds a working tool from that description. Microsoft with Scout and Google with Gemini Spark have recently introduced similar systems.

Internal documents show a free version and a "Hatch Plus" subscription with five to ten times higher usage limits. This puts Meta in direct competition with OpenAI and Anthropic, which charge $100 to $200 monthly for their top-tier subscriptions. A broader US launch is planned for July.

Hatch will also power Meta's planned AI hardware, including new smart glasses with a "supersensing" feature and an AI pendant set for internal testing in spring 2027. CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees AI agents as a way to open up new revenue streams beyond advertising, necessary to refinance Meta's massive AI infrastructure investments, which have already resulted in layoffs.

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