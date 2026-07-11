Meta's Muse Spark 1.1 outperforms GLM-5.2 in coding and costs slightly less

Meta's new Muse Spark 1.1 model edges ahead of GLM 5.2 in coding while coming in at a lower price point. According to Artificial Analysis, it scores 51 on the Intelligence Index, tying with GLM 5.2, GPT-5.4, and GPT-5.6 Luna. In just three months, the model gained eight points, mostly in coding and agent-based knowledge work. On the Coding Index, it scores 71.3, ahead of GLM 5.2 (68.8) and barely behind GPT-5.6 Luna (71.4). The top spots belong to GPT-5.6 Sol (77.4) and Terra (76.7), followed by Claude Fable 5 (76.5). As always, benchmark scores don't always match real-world performance.

Muse Spark 1.1 costs an estimated $0.26 per task, compared to $0.37 for GLM-5.2 and $0.89 for GPT-5.4, while using only 94 million output tokens (GLM-5.2 uses 141 million). The hallucination rate dropped from 73 to 38 percent: the model now more often declines to answer rather than giving wrong ones. Meta also quadrupled the context window to one million tokens. At launch, Muse Spark 1.1 is available only through Meta's own API.

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