Meta's Yann LeCun now has his own documentary

Yann LeCun, Chief Scientist at Meta's FAIR lab, is the focus of a new "AI Stories" documentary. In the film, LeCun talks in Paris about his early work on neural networks, his collaboration with Jeff Hinton, and the evolution of deep learning and open-source AI.

LeCun believes the real race in AI is about openness, not national borders. "What we're seeing is not a competition between regions but more a competition between the open research, open-source world and the proprietary world," he says. For LeCun, real progress in AI comes from open systems that make innovation widely accessible.

The timing is notable, as Mark Zuckerberg recently suggested that Meta could reconsider its open-source approach with Llama. If that happens, it's unclear whether Meta would still be the right place for LeCun.

