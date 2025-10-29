AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Microsoft adds app-building and workflow automation to Copilot

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Microsoft is introducing new Copilot features for Microsoft 365 that let users create small apps and automate routine tasks with text commands. App Builder lets employees set up basic tools like tables or project dashboards that use data from Word, Excel, or SharePoint. Workflows can handle repetitive chores such as sending emails or posting updates in Teams. Both features are managed through the Microsoft 365 admin console with standard access controls.

Video: Microsoft

Microsoft says the new tools follow its existing security and compliance rules. Workflows is available now for Frontier Program participants, and App Builder will be added later.

