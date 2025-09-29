AI in practice
Jonathan Kemper

Microsoft adds autonomous AI agents to Copilot for Office apps

Microsoft
Microsoft adds autonomous AI agents to Copilot for Office apps
Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can improve both work and creative projects.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Microsoft is rolling out "Vibe Working," its new label for a more conversational, AI-driven way to handle tasks in Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.

Ad

This concept borrows from "vibe coding" in software development, where users and AI assistants work together in continuous dialog. While some see this as a productivity boost, developers warn it can introduce hard-to-catch errors. Now, Microsoft is applying the same approach to office work.

Two new features, Agent Mode and Office Agent, use models from OpenAI and Anthropic to automate tasks in Microsoft 365 Copilot. Agent Mode adds AI tools directly to Office apps; Office Agent operates as a separate multi-agent system in the Copilot chat.

Agent Mode adds autonomous functions to Excel and Word

Agent Mode is integrated into Excel and Word, with PowerPoint support on the way. In Excel, it uses OpenAI's latest reasoning models and a loop that plans, acts, and checks its work as it processes spreadsheets.

Ad
Ad

The agent analyzes data, builds financial models, and generates charts. It summarizes workbook context, plans steps, runs code, and reviews results. A "Document Context Producer" sends a compact blueprint of the workbook, including layout, values, objects, and formula dependencies. The agent can request more details if needed.

Microsoft says that spreadsheet errors often slip by because formulas appear to work but hide mistakes. Agent Mode runs lightweight tests before each action to catch these issues. All calculations happen directly in the spreadsheet, so users can track each step, check formulas, and verify results.

Circular flowchart shows Agent Mode in Excel with User Prompt as the starting point, Reasoning Engine in the middle, Document Context Producer and Workbook Interaction Tool on the sides, and CoT & Response and Workbook as additional components.
The reasoning engine is designed to work with any AI model from the start. | Image: Microsoft

In the SpreadsheetBench benchmark, Agent Mode in Excel reached 57.2 percent accuracy across 912 tasks. Human testers scored 71.3 percent. Shortcut.ai, a third-party AI Excel add-on, hit 46.6 percent, similar to ChatGPT Agent.

Bar chart shows SpreadsheetBench results: Agent Mode in Excel leads with 57.2% ahead of other AI systems, but does not achieve human performance of 71.3%.
Agent Mode is reliable for many Excel tasks, but it doesn't cover everything. | Image: Microsoft

In Word, Agent Mode powers "Vibe Writing," letting users draft, refine, and query documents in a more interactive way. The agent can update reports, format text, and summarize content from emails and other sources. Details on the Word integration are limited, but it likely draws on earlier work with a Word-focused "Large Action Model".

Office Agent: Multi-agent system for Copilot chat

Office Agent, powered by Anthropic's Claude models, runs as a standalone system in Copilot chat. A central planner coordinates tasks and specialized agents for code, finance, search, and other roles.

Recommendation
AI in practice

Meta's LibGen controversy reveals how desperate AI companies are for quality training data

Office Agent can create PowerPoint presentations and Word documents from scratch. It runs its own web searches, analyzes sources, and organizes output. The agent can assemble business plans, trend reports, or topic-specific documents without user input. It likely builds on Anthropic's new capability for Claude to create and edit office files.

Flowchart shows Office Agents multi-agent system architecture with core agent in the middle, chat and memory modules on the sides, tool use layer with native tools and sandbox tools, and 1P agents, A2A and 3P agents at the bottom.
Office Agent's core engine manages chat, memory, tool use, and coordinates specialized agents for Office apps. | Image: Microsoft

The system uses "Button-Driven Development" (TDD). Instead of just generating code, which can lead to messy layouts, it relies on reusable "flavor blueprints" from high-quality content for more consistency. The auto-theming tool analyzes content and generates matching designs, going beyond static templates.

Eight PowerPoint slides demonstrate Office Agent's versatility: Neural Networks lecture with technical diagrams, Future of Work presentation with workplace trends, Supply Chain analysis with efficiency charts, and Coffee Culture Evolution with historical elements.
Office Agent creates presentations for different fields, with relevant visuals and charts. | Image: Microsoft
Eight PowerPoint slides showcase Office Agent's auto-theming with different designs: Pokémon in yellow and blue colors, butterfly life cycle in pink and green pastel shades, Black Myth Wukong in dark gaming aesthetics, and Bauhaus movement in geometric primary colors.
The auto-theming feature adjusts design and colors to match the presentation's subject. | Image: Microsoft

Microsoft says Office Agent scored 88.7 percent at Level 1, 76.7 percent at Level 2, and 60 percent at Level 3 on the GAIA agent intelligence benchmark. Competitors like Manus are close. Microsoft also uses TDDEval, which checks both content quality and a "Taste Score" for design.

Availability

Agent Mode and Office Agent are available through the Frontier program for Microsoft 365 Copilot users and Personal or Family subscribers. Agent Mode for Excel is available on the web, with desktop support coming. Office Agent is available for US-based Personal and Family subscribers, generating PowerPoint and Word documents, with Excel support in development. Microsoft plans to expand "Vibe Working" to more Copilot features but hasn't shared a timeline.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Microsoft introduces new AI features for Excel, Word, and PowerPoint called "Vibe Working," with two options: Agent Mode, which brings autonomous capabilities into Office apps, and Office Agent, a separate multi-agent system inside Copilot chat.
  • In Agent Mode, AI handles advanced tasks like data analysis and report generation directly in Excel and Word, achieving 57.2 percent accuracy in Excel benchmarks, though still trailing human users. Office Agent, which uses Claude models, can automatically create presentations and reports.
  • Both features are available to Microsoft 365 Copilot users in the US through the Frontier program, with plans for broader availability, but no dates have been announced.
Sources
Microsoft Agent Mode Office Agent
Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can improve both work and creative projects.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Microsoft launches new Copilot mode for Edge browser

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Microsoft adds ChatGPT-style features to expand Copilot's capabilities

AI in practice

Microsoft releases guidance to stop Copilot AI from oversharing sensitive data

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Microsoft adds autonomous AI agents to Copilot for Office apps

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Deepmind says video models for visual tasks could become what LLMs are for text tasks

AI in practice

Sam Altman says scaling up compute is the "literal key" to OpenAI's revenue growth

AI research

OpenAI outperforms humans and Google at the world's top collegiate programming contest

Google News