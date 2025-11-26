Microsoft adds built-in AI shopping tools to Edge in the U.S.

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Microsoft is adding new AI shopping tools to its Edge browser in the US. The built-in Copilot can now surface price comparisons, price histories, and cashback options right inside the browser. Users can open the feature from the sidebar icon, which then pulls up product details and sends price alerts automatically. A new "Copilot Mode" also flags cheaper deals or active discounts when they appear. All features are optional and currently limited to the U.S.

OpenAI recently moved in a similar direction with ChatGPT Shopping, its new e-commerce interface focused on personalized product research.

