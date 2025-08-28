Microsoft AI assistant Copilot launches on Samsung TVs and monitors

Microsoft's Copilot AI assistant is now available on select Samsung TVs and monitors from the 2025 lineup, including Neo QLED, OLED, The Frame, and the M7, M8, and M9 monitors. Copilot is integrated through the Tizen operating system and appears in the "Samsung Daily+" interface, where it can be launched using the microphone button on the remote. Users can ask questions, get recommendations, or look up information about movies and TV shows. Answers are delivered as spoken responses and visual cards with images, ratings, and additional details. An animated character on the screen matches the conversation with facial expressions and lip syncing. Connecting a Microsoft account unlocks personalized suggestions. Copilot is free to use but is initially limited to select regions.

