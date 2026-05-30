Microsoft and Nvidia reportedly team up on AI PCs that run actual agents instead of Copilot

Nvidia is entering the PC market. According to Axios, the first Windows computers running Nvidia chips as their main processor will be unveiled next week at Computex in Taiwan and Microsoft's Build conference in San Francisco. Both Microsoft's Surface brand and Dell are expected to show devices.

Microsoft is also building new software that lets AI agents handle tasks locally on Windows PCs. The company has been betting on OpenClaw since early this year, setting up a dedicated team under developer Omar Shahine. OpenClaw founder Peter Steinberger, now at OpenAI, is scheduled to hold a session at Build, suggesting Microsoft may use the OpenClaw framework for these PCs.

Microsoft's first AI PC push—the "Copilot+ PC"—tried to use AI as a marketing hook for laptop sales while forcing Copilot into the default stack. It largely flopped. This second attempt seemingly goes deeper, aiming to weave AI agents into actual workflows. Security and reliability concerns around OpenClaw remain, even if everything runs locally.

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