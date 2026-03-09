Microsoft brings Anthropic's Claude Cowork into Copilot to run tasks across Outlook, Teams, and Excel

Microsoft has integrated Anthropic's Claude Cowork technology into Copilot. The new feature lets Microsoft 365 handle tasks more autonomously: users describe what they want done, and Cowork builds a plan that runs in the background, pulling from emails, meetings, files, and data across Outlook, Teams, and Excel. It's essentially Claude Cowork's approach, adapted for Microsoft's ecosystem. Use cases include calendar cleanup, meeting prep, company research, and product launch planning. When something's unclear, Cowork asks follow-up questions and waits for approval before making changes.

Cowork runs within Microsoft 365's existing security and compliance boundaries. It's currently in a limited research preview and is expected to become more widely available through the Frontier program by the end of March 2026.

Microsoft's growing willingness to work with AI providers outside OpenAI is notable. Claude Cowork builds on the principles behind Anthropic's Claude Code, which has picked up serious momentum among developers. OpenAI doesn't offer anything comparable yet, but is working on Frontier, an agent-based B2B framework designed to plug deeper into corporate IT.

