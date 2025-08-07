AI in practice
Microsoft brings GPT-5 to Copilot apps for Windows, Mac and mobile devices

Microsoft is bringing OpenAI's GPT-5 to its entire Copilot lineup on Windows, Mac, and mobile devices. In Microsoft 365 Copilot, licensed users can use GPT-5 for more advanced tasks. The Microsoft Copilot web app and mobile apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS offer GPT-5 for free through "Smart Mode." Both versions use a model router that automatically switches between a "smart, high-throughput model" and a "deeper reasoning model" depending on the task.

Developers can now use GPT-5 in GitHub Copilot, Visual Studio Code, and via Azure AI Foundry, which offers a built-in model router for automatic model selection. GPT-5 is also available in Copilot Studio for building custom agents tailored to business workflows.

