Microsoft Copilot in Word can now track changes and manage comments

Microsoft is adding new Copilot features to Word that target professionals in legal, finance, and compliance.

Copilot can now track changes at the word level, so edits stay transparent and easy to review. Users can also manage comments directly in the text, insert tables of contents, and set up headers and footers with dynamic fields like page numbers.

For multi-step edits, Copilot now shows what it's working on in real time. Microsoft says the features run on "Work IQ," a layer that adapts responses based on the user and their organization. Data stays within Microsoft 365's existing security boundaries. For now, the new features are only available on Windows desktop through the Office Insiders Beta Channel's Frontier program. Web and Mac support will follow. Ad

Just a few days ago, Anthropic released a similar plugin for Word based on its Claude chatbot.