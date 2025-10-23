AI in practice
Microsoft Copilot introduces a group chat feature that lets up to 32 people collaborate in real time

Microsoft's fall update for Copilot adds a group chat feature called "Groups."

According to the company, up to 32 people can brainstorm, plan, or write together in real time. Copilot summarizes conversations, suggests options, and distributes tasks. The group chat runs through a shareable link, with everyone seeing the same chat history as it happens.

Copilot now includes what Microsoft calls a long-term memory. Users can save details like running goals, birthdays, or tasks, which can automatically resurface in future chats or planning sessions. All saved content can be viewed, edited, or deleted at any time.

Copilot also offers broader access to services such as Outlook, Gmail, Google Drive, and Calendar. Users can search documents, emails, or appointments using plain language. According to Microsoft, this access is data protection-compliant and requires active user approval.

The update also introduces the previously announced mascot "Mico," Microsoft's latest attempt at an AI character and spiritual successor to Clippy. This time around, the infamous office assistant returns as a color-shifting blob with a face that reacts to speech, displays emotions, and floats alongside your conversations. According to Microsoft, the blob is supposed to make chatting with Copilot feel more natural and personal.

Copilot Mode in Edge is Microsoft’s answer to the AI browser hype

In Microsoft Edge, "Copilot Mode" is shaping up to be the company's obvious entry into the AI browser trend, taking cues from OpenAI's Atlas. According to Microsoft, Copilot can analyze open tabs, summarize and compare content, fill out forms, or suggest hotel bookings.

Naturally, like every other AI browser on the market, Edge Copilot is likely to run into prompt injection attacks during autonomous actions—a now-standard LLM security headache.

Microsoft also added voice control to Edge, so you can browse hands-free if you prefer talking to your browser over clicking around. There's a new "Journeys" feature too, which lets you revisit your previous web sessions sorted by topic.

For learners, Copilot now offers a "Learn Live" tutor mode with voice, whiteboards, and targeted questions. Microsoft says Copilot can provide health information from verified sources and help you find doctors based on language, specialty, or location.

OpenAI launches GPT-5 as a unified system with adaptive reasoning for complex tasks

All these features are available in the US now, with a gradual rollout to other countries in the coming weeks. More details can be found on the official Microsoft Copilot website.

  • With the fall update for Copilot, Microsoft is introducing a group chat function that allows up to 32 people to brainstorm, plan or write together with the AI.
  • Users can also give Copilot a long-term memory for personal information such as birthdays or tasks, which independently suggests relevant reminders later and can be adjusted or deleted at any time.
  • In Microsoft Edge, Copilot mode is evolving into an AI browser that analyzes open tabs, summarizes content and takes over actions such as filling out forms.
