Microsoft expands Azure AI Foundry with new OpenAI models

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Microsoft unveiled several new multimodal AI models for Azure AI Foundry at OpenAI DevDay in October 2025. The update includes GPT-image-1-mini, GPT-realtime-mini, and GPT-audio-mini, along with security improvements for GPT-5-chat-latest and the analytics model GPT-5-pro. The new models are designed to help developers build AI applications for text, image, audio, and video faster and at lower cost.

The Microsoft Agent Framework, an open-source SDK for coordinating multiple AI agents, is now available, as is OpenAI's new Agent SDK.

