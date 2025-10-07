Microsoft expands Azure AI Foundry with new OpenAI models

Microsoft unveiled several new multimodal AI models for Azure AI Foundry at OpenAI DevDay in October 2025. The update includes GPT-image-1-mini, GPT-realtime-mini, and GPT-audio-mini, along with security improvements for GPT-5-chat-latest and the analytics model GPT-5-pro. The new models are designed to help developers build AI applications for text, image, audio, and video faster and at lower cost.
The Microsoft Agent Framework, an open-source SDK for coordinating multiple AI agents, is now available, as is OpenAI's new Agent SDK.
