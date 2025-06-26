AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Microsoft faces a lawsuit alleging it used 200,000 pirated books to train AI

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Microsoft is being sued by several authors who say their books were used without permission to train a Megatron model. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York, claims Microsoft used a dataset of about 200,000 pirated books to build a system that mimics the style, voice, and themes of the original works. The plaintiffs are asking for a ban on further use and up to $150,000 in damages per title.

Ad

Courts in similar cases involving Meta and Anthropic have said such use may qualify as "transformative" under fair use rules. But it is still unclear if using pirated books overrides fair use, or if scraping copyrighted content from the internet is considered legal and to which extent, and whether this harms the market for the original books, which could prevent the use from being considered fair use.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Reuters
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice
Update

Meta poaches three top AI researchers from OpenAI, who had poached them from Deepmind

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI expands API access to deep research models

AI in practice

OpenAI will host its next DevDay on October 6, 2025, in San Francisco

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Microsoft faces a lawsuit alleging it used 200,000 pirated books to train AI

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

New Othello experiment supports the world model hypothesis for large language models

AI in practice

ChatGPT might be draining your brain, MIT warns - what ‘cognitive debt’ means for you

AI research

Meta's latest model highlights the challenge AI faces in long-term planning and causal reasoning

Google News