AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Microsoft has signed a cloud deal with Nebius Group worth up to $19.4 billion through 2031

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Microsoft has signed a cloud deal with AI infrastructure provider Nebius Group NV worth up to $19.4 billion, running through 2031. Nebius, a Yandex spin-off backed by investors like Nvidia and Accel Partners, will supply Microsoft with computing power from a new data center in New Jersey starting in late 2025. The deal comes as Microsoft continues to face a shortage of capacity for AI cloud services, despite heavy investment in its own infrastructure. Microsoft plans to use Nebius's resources to support OpenAI until OpenAI's own "Stargate" infrastructure goes online. This move also lets Microsoft reduce its reliance on existing hosting partners such as CoreWeave and Oracle. Nebius expects significant growth from 2026 onward as a result of the agreement and is considering additional financing options.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Bloomberg
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Microsoft presents its first large AI models and signals greater independence from OpenAI

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

OpenAI's restructuring stalls as talks with Microsoft over API access and IP rights drag on

AI in practice

OpenAI has reportedly raised $8.3 billion at a $300 billion valuation

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Microsoft has signed a cloud deal with Nebius Group worth up to $19.4 billion through 2031

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

Anthropic settles landmark AI copyright lawsuit for at least $1.5 billion

AI in practice

Microsoft presents its first large AI models and signals greater independence from OpenAI

AI and society

Google downplays AI's environmental impact in new study

Google News