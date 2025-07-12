Microsoft introduces Phi-4-mini-flash-reasoning with up to 10x higher token throughput

AI research
Jonathan Kemper

Microsoft
Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can make our work and creative lives better.
Microsoft has introduced Phi-4-mini-flash-reasoning, a lightweight AI model built for scenarios with tight computing, memory, or latency limits. Designed for edge devices and mobile apps, the model aims to deliver strong reasoning abilities without demanding hardware.

Phi-4-mini-flash-reasoning packs 3.8 billion parameters and builds on the Phi-4 family introduced in December, with a focus on mathematical reasoning.

At the core of the new model is an updated architecture called SambaY, now featuring a Gated Memory Unit (GMU) and "differential attention." Traditional transformers rely on complex attention in every layer to decide which parts of the input matter most.

The GMU streamlines this by replacing heavy cross-attention operations with a simple element-wise multiplication between the current input and a memory state from an earlier layer. This allows the model to dynamically recalibrate which tokens to focus on without the usual computational overhead.

Hybrid decoder architecture with Mamba/SWA self-decoder, GMU-supported cross-attention, and linear KV cache prefill.
SambaY combines a full attention layer with gated memory units, reducing cross-attention and speeding up inference. | Image: Microsoft

SambaY mixes several attention mechanisms: a single full-attention layer creates a key-value cache that later layers can access, while GMUs take the place of about half the cross-attention layers, letting layers share information through lightweight multiplications. This approach slashes both memory use and compute requirements. In typical models, data transfers between memory and processor climb as sequence length grows, but with SambaY, this remains mostly flat.

A new architecture for more efficient reasoning

These architectural changes bring a significant boost in performance. Microsoft says Phi-4-mini-flash-reasoning delivers up to ten times higher throughput and cuts average latency by a factor of two to three compared to its predecessor. However, these results are based on tests with industrial GPUs, not the low-resource devices the model is meant for.

Scatter plot: Inference latency of Phi4-mini-Reasoning and Phi4-mini-Flash-Reasoning over generation lengths up to 32,000 tokens.
Phi-4-mini-flash-reasoning shows much lower latency at 32,000 tokens compared to the standard reasoning model, highlighting the efficiency of the flash method. | Image: Microsoft
Scatter plot: Latency vs. throughput for standard and flash reasoning, flash achieves 10× higher throughput with the same latency.
Flash reasoning boosts throughput by a factor of ten while maintaining the same latency readiness. | Image: Microsoft

Phi-4-mini-flash-reasoning also excels at handling long contexts. The model supports a context window of up to 64,000 tokens and can maintain its speed and performance even at maximum capacity. Microsoft cites the efficiency of the SambaY design, which keeps processing speeds steady even as sequence length increases—a clear advantage over standard transformer models that tend to slow down in these scenarios.

Outperforming larger models in reasoning benchmarks

The flash version stands out in benchmarks. Phi-4-mini-flash-reasoning was trained on five trillion tokens from the same data as Phi-4-mini, including synthetic data, using 1,000 A100 GPUs over 14 days.

In testing, it consistently beat the base model, especially on knowledge-intensive and programming tasks, with performance gains of several percentage points. The model also did better in math and scientific reasoning, all without the resource-heavy reinforcement learning step used in previous versions.

AI research

AI language models struggle to connect the dots in long texts, study finds

Bar chart: Pass@1 accuracy of six models on AIME24, AIME25, Math-500, and GPQA Diamond, Phi-4-mini-flash-reasoning highest.
Phi-4-mini-flash-reasoning outperforms its base model and, in some cases, even surpasses models twice its size. | Image: Microsoft

Phi-4-mini-flash-reasoning is available on Hugging Face, and Microsoft has released code examples in the Phi Cookbook. The full training codebase is open-sourced on GitHub.

Summary
  • Microsoft has launched Phi-4-mini-flash-reasoning, a new AI model designed specifically for devices with limited hardware resources and capable of handling mathematical reasoning.
  • The model delivers up to ten times higher throughput and lower latency than its predecessor, performs better on knowledge-based and programming tasks, and is freely available as open source on Hugging Face and GitHub.
  • These improvements are the result of changes and innovations in the model's architecture.
