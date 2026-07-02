Microsoft launches $2.5 billion "Frontier Company" to embed 6,000 AI engineers inside enterprise clients

Ask about this article… Search

Microsoft is putting 6,000 engineers and industry experts on the ground at enterprise customers through its new "Frontier Company" unit, aiming to weave AI into their core operations.

Microsoft has announced a new business unit called "Frontier Company." It comes with a $2.5 billion budget and a mandate to drive AI transformations for enterprise customers.

According to Judson Althoff, CEO of Microsoft Commercial Business, 6,000 industry and engineering experts will be embedded directly with customers "to co-design, co-innovate, deploy and continuously improve AI systems at scale based on measurable business outcomes."

Ad

The timing is telling. With AI budgets under mounting scrutiny and productivity gains still hard to pin down, customers want proof that these deployments actually pay off. Althoff says the new unit is supposed to go beyond the industry-standard "Forward Deployed Engineering" model and become the "largest, results-oriented engineering organization in the industry."

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1

Althoff is deliberately positioning Microsoft as a platform-neutral alternative to OpenAI and Anthropic, which deploy only their own models through their own deployment firms (see below). The tight partnership with OpenAI looks increasingly like a thing of the past. Still, there's some irony in Microsoft, of all companies, arguing against vendor lock-in.

To scale the effort, Microsoft is leaning on its existing partner network. That includes system integrators like Accenture, Capgemini, EY, KPMG, and PwC. Their job is to roll out the approach worldwide across all markets and segments. Rodrigo Kede Lima will lead the new unit.

Ad

A three-way race to bring AI into the enterprise

OpenAI and Anthropic have also recently set up specialized deployment firms, a move that amounts to an admission that AI adoption takes far more than a chat tool. All three companies have landed on the same conclusion: AI only delivers real value when it's woven into existing business processes, data pipelines, and compliance structures.

OpenAI founded "Deployment Company" (DeployCo), a subsidiary with over $4 billion in capital that puts roughly 150 engineers on-site at customer locations. According to DeployCo CTO Arnaud Fournier, working directly at client sites creates a feedback loop that helps spot model weaknesses and feed improvements back into research.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-2

Anthropic, meanwhile, has announced its own company in partnership with Blackstone, Goldman Sachs, and other investors, aimed at mid-sized companies that lack the internal resources to take on AI projects themselves.