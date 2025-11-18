Microsoft, Nvidia and Anthropic close 45 billion dollar deal

Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can improve both work and creative projects.

Microsoft, Nvidia, and Anthropic have unveiled a set of new strategic partnerships valued at 45 billion dollars. Anthropic plans to scale its Claude models on Microsoft Azure and has agreed to purchase 30 billion dollars in Azure compute capacity, plus up to one gigawatt of additional capacity. As part of the deal, Nvidia and Anthropic are collaborating closely for the first time on model design and engineering, tuning Claude for Nvidia's architectures. The compute stack includes Nvidia's Grace Blackwell and Vera Rubin systems. Nvidia is investing up to 10 billion dollars in Anthropic, while Microsoft is investing up to 5 billion dollars.

Microsoft Foundry customers will gain access to Claude models like Claude Sonnet 4.5, Claude Opus 4.1, and Claude Haiku 4.5. With this move, Claude becomes the only top-tier model available across all three major cloud platforms. Microsoft also continues using Claude across its Copilot lineup, including GitHub Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot. CEOs Dario Amodei, Satya Nadella, and Jensen Huang introduced the partnerships in a ten-minute announcement video.

