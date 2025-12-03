AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Microsoft pushes back on report claiming it cut AI sales targets

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Microsoft is disputing a report that it dialed back growth targets for its AI software business after many sales teams fell short last fiscal year. The Information reported that fewer than 20 percent of salespeople in one US unit hit a 50 percent growth target for Azure Foundry, the company's platform for building AI agents. In another group, the original 100 percent goal was reportedly reduced to 50 percent.

Ad

Microsoft told CNBC that it has not changed its overall targets and claimed The Information mixed up growth with quotas. Even so, Microsoft's stock dropped more than two percent at times, suggesting investors are taking concerns about the sector's momentum seriously.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
The Information CNBC
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Microsoft unveils Fara-7B, a compact model for running AI-driven computer control locally

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

AI infrastructure expansion drives massive debt across major tech partners

AI in practice

Microsoft adds built-in AI shopping tools to Edge in the U.S.

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Microsoft pushes back on report claiming it cut AI sales targets

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

The ARC benchmark's fall marks another casualty of relentless AI optimization

AI in practice

DeepseekMath-V2 is Deepseek's latest attempt to pop the US AI bubble

AI research

Frustrated authors withdraw papers after realizing their reviewers are just lazy LLMs

Google News