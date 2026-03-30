Microsoft rolls out Copilot Cowork more broadly and lets AI models check each other's work

Microsoft is making "Copilot Cowork" more widely available and launching a new AI research agent. The previously announced feature builds on Claude Cowork and lets the system handle multi-step tasks using tools, accessing and outputting files. It also includes calendar planning and daily briefings. The feature is available as part of the Frontier program.

Microsoft's "Researcher" tool now has a "Critique" function where one AI model writes a draft and a second one reviews it. It pulls from both Anthropic and OpenAI models. Microsoft says the new agent hits best-in-class deep research performance and outperforms Perplexity with Claude Opus 4.6 by 7 points. Microsoft's benchmark doesn't include a comparison with OpenAI's new GPT-5-based Deep Research, though.

There's also a new "Model Council" feature where users can compare answers from different AI models side by side to see where they agree or differ. All of these updates ship as part of Wave 3 of Microsoft 365 Copilot.

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