AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Microsoft wants Copilot to become the main way people interact with Windows 11 systems

Microsoft
Microsoft wants Copilot to become the main way people interact with Windows 11 systems
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Microsoft is making Copilot a core part of Windows 11, rolling out generative AI features like voice control, screen analysis, and local automation.

Ad

Users can now activate Copilot on Windows PCs by saying "Hey Copilot." The feature is optional and displays a microphone icon and audio signal when active. Sessions end automatically or with the "Goodbye" command.

The company aims to make Copilot the main way people interact with their PCs, much like how the mouse and keyboard once changed user habits, and claims voice users engage with Copilot twice as much as text users.

Moreover, "Copilot Vision" is now available globally on all devices that support Copilot. This feature analyzes what's on the screen and can offer context-sensitive help during photo editing, gaming, or Office work. Microsoft says Copilot Vision can process and analyze entire documents in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Ad
Ad

Copilot is also being added to the Windows taskbar with a new button for voice and vision tools, and users can access Windows settings by voice command. A planned text-only option will let users interact without speaking.

Autonomous agents, with limits

"Copilot Actions" is a feature in testing that lets Copilot handle simple tasks on the local computer, like searching PDFs or sorting photos. The feature will first roll out as a preview in Copilot Labs for Insider Program users. Users can watch Copilot work or step in at any time.

These agent features are still limited and can make mistakes. They can not yet reliably control complex software. Studies show agent-based AI systems remain inaccurate and can introduce security risks. Microsoft says user testing should help improve reliability.

There's also integration with Manus, a startup originally from China. The Manus agent, which reportedly uses Anthropic models, is built into Windows Explorer and lets users create websites from local files with a right-click. Manus is also available as a standalone app, arriving in Windows before similar features from OpenAI. It uses the "Model Context Protocol," which is designed by Anthropic to enable system-wide access to local content.

Connected services and gaming

Copilot Connectors allow users to pull data from linked services like OneDrive, Outlook, Gmail, or Google Drive. You can search for appointments, contacts, or documents with prompts like "Find my dentist appointment details." Results can go straight into Word, Excel, or PowerPoint.

Recommendation
AI in practice

OpenAI launches Sora video generator for ChatGPT subscribers

In gaming, Copilot is now available on the ROG Xbox Ally, a Windows-based handheld from ASUS. "Gaming Copilot" can be activated with a button and responds to questions or commands without pausing the game. A demo shows it working in "Minecraft," helping with navigation or explaining game mechanics.

Most features work on any Windows 11 device that supports Copilot. Microsoft previously marketed "AI PCs" alongside Copilot, but now simply recommends Copilot+ PCs for faster processing and local AI tasks. Only a "Click to Do" Zoom integration specifically requires a Copilot+ PC and participation in the Windows Insider program.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Microsoft is weaving generative AI deeper into Windows 11, positioning Copilot as the main interface for interacting with the system. Most of the new features work across any Windows 11 device that has Copilot enabled.
  • The latest update adds voice control, visual analysis with Copilot Vision, and direct integration into the taskbar. With Copilot Connectors, users can search their own data and send content straight to Office apps.
  • Microsoft is also testing "Copilot Actions," a set of autonomous agents that can take care of tasks like searching PDFs or sorting photos locally. These features are still limited, can make mistakes, and are currently available only as a preview in the Insider program.
Sources
Microsoft Blog
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Microsoft 365 Premium promises more office AI features than ChatGPT Plus for one cent less

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Microsoft adds autonomous AI agents to Copilot for Office apps

AI in practice

Microsoft launches new Copilot mode for Edge browser

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Microsoft wants Copilot to become the main way people interact with Windows 11 systems

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Anthropic claims to lower the entry barrier for advanced AI models with Claude Haiku 4.5

AI research

OpenAI says GPT-5 shows 30 percent less political bias than previous models

AI in practice

OpenAI suddenly remembers that copyright law exists after a few days of wild Sora videos

Google News