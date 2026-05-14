Microsoft's Edge Copilot can now read all your open tabs at once and write for you on LinkedIn

Microsoft is updating the Copilot AI chatbot in its Edge browser so it can pull information from all open tabs simultaneously. Users can ask Copilot questions about tab content, compare products, or get summaries of open articles. Copilot is also getting a long-term memory for personalized responses and can optionally access browsing history.

At the same time, Microsoft is retiring the existing Copilot Mode and moving its features into "Browse with Copilot," which is currently only available to Microsoft 365 Premium subscribers in the US. A new writing assistant that automatically appears when users type text on websites is also limited to the US for now. It's funny that in its demo, Microsoft uses LinkedIn as the example, complete with the most generic and boring post imaginable. That bodes well for the future of LinkedIn, but that's another story.

Other new features include a "Study and Learn" mode that turns articles into interactive quizzes, plus a tool that converts tabs into AI podcasts, similar to Google's NotebookLM. The mobile Edge app will also let users share their screen with Copilot.

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