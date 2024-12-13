AI in practice
Microsoft's Phi-4 developers say synthetic data is not a "cheap substitute" for organic data

Microsoft Research's new Phi-4 LLM matches the abilities of much larger models while using just 14 billion parameters - about one-fifth the size of similar systems.

According to Microsoft's technical report, the model even outperforms GPT-4, its teacher model, when answering science and technology questions. Phi-4 shows particular strength in mathematics, achieving a 56.1 percent success rate on university-level questions and 80.4 percent on mathematical competition problems.

Benchmarking table: Phi-4 (14B) compared to other AI models, excellent results for MMLU (84.8%) and MATH (80.4%).
Despite its compact size, Phi-4 achieves 84.8 percent for MMLU and 82.6 percent for HumanEval, values that can compete with much larger models. It's well ahead of its predecessor Phi-3. | Image: Microsoft

Microsoft notes that Phi-4 struggles with following exact prompt instructions and formatting requirements like tables. The researchers explain this stems from training that focused on Q&A and reasoning rather than strict prompt following.

Like other language models, Phi-4 can generate false information, such as fictional biographies for unknown people. It also sometimes fails basic logic tests, such as incorrectly determining that 9.9 is less than 9.11, a popular logic test case for language models.

Synthetic data isn't a "a cheap substitute" for organic data

Like its predecessor Phi-1, Phi-4's core principle focuses on the quality of training data. But while most language models rely primarily on web content or code, Microsoft took a different approach with Phi-4, using carefully generated synthetic "textbook-like" data for its pre- and mid-training.

The team created 50 different types of synthetic datasets in areas such as mathematical reasoning, programming, and general knowledge, totaling about 400 billion tokens.

"Rather than serving as a cheap substitute for organic data, synthetic data has several direct advantages over organic data," the technical report states.

The researchers supplemented this synthetic data with carefully filtered organic sources, including public documents and educational materials.

Microsoft also developed new training methods to improve the model's ability to distinguish between high-quality and low-quality answers. The team identified "pivotal tokens"—specific words or symbols that can make or break an answer's accuracy. By training the model to better recognize these critical decision points, the team improved its overall question-answering performance.

Model weights coming soon

Former Microsoft Phi developer Sebastien Bubeck, who recently moved to OpenAI, announced the model's weights will be available to the public. "Phi-4 is in Llama 3.3-70B category (win some, lose some) with 5x fewer parameters," Bubeck wrote.

The research team wanted to make sure that Phi-4 wasn't just memorizing its training data, so they put it to the test using American math competitions from November 2024—problems that didn't exist when the model was trained.

Phi-4 scored an average of 91.8 percent on these new tests, outperforming both larger and smaller competing models, which surprised even the research team, according to Bubeck.

Bar chart: Comparison of AI models in AMC tests, Phi-4 leads with 91.8%, followed by Gemini Pro with 89.8%.
With an average performance of 91.8% in the November 2024 AMC tests, Phi-4 outperformed all competing models - large and small. | Image: Microsoft

However, it's worth noting that strong benchmark results don't always translate to real-world success. Previous Phi models have shown excellent benchmark performance but proved less practical in actual use cases.

Microsoft currently offers Phi-4 through its Azure AI Foundry platform and plans to release it on HuggingFace next week, likely under a research license.

Summary
  • Microsoft Research's new Phi-4 language model matches the abilities of much larger models while using only 14 billion parameters, about one-fifth the size of similar systems, and even outperforms its teacher model GPT-4 on science and technology questions.
  • Phi-4 shows particular strength in mathematics, achieving a 56.1% success rate on university-level questions and 80.4% on mathematical competition problems, and despite its compact size, achieves 84.8% for MMLU and 82.6% for HumanEval, values that can compete with much larger models.
  • Unlike most language models that train primarily on web content or code, Phi-4 uses specially generated datasets, including high-quality synthetic "textbook-like" data, carefully filtered organic data, and advanced training methods to help the model distinguish high-quality answers from low-quality ones.
