Matthias Bastian

Midjourney adds custom start and end images for seamless AI video generation

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Midjourney is adding new AI video features that let users generate clips with custom start and end images. This allows for seamless loops or smooth transitions that morph one image into another.

Video generation is now available directly inside Discord, though the web interface still offers a better experience. The company recently launched version 7 of its image generation model and introduced a new draft mode. Midjourney has also been in the spotlight after Disney and others filed copyright lawsuits against it.

Sources
Midjourney via X
