Midjourney, known for AI image generation, unveils a full-body ultrasound scanner and its own spa

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Rumors about Midjourney hardware have circulated for years, but nobody saw this coming. The AI image startup is building a full-body ultrasound scanner and opening its own spa in San Francisco to house it.

"It starts by stepping into a shallow pool of golden light," Midjourney describes the process. The body sinks through a ring of underwater sensors that emit ultrasound waves and work "like a dolphin, using its echolocation." Half a million tiny elements, each about the size of a fine grain of sand, act as both speaker and microphone. They send out sound waves and measure how those waves change as they pass through skin, fat, muscle, and bone. A compute cluster then turns that data into a 3D image.

A single scan takes about 60 seconds. Midjourney says the technology should eventually surpass MRI without radiation or magnets. The device was built in partnership with ultrasound tech company Butterfly Network.

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So far, only about a dozen people have been scanned, according to CEO David Holz. The ambitions are massive: by 2031, Midjourney wants to deploy a fleet of more than 50,000 scanners capable of one billion scans per month. A third-generation scanner is slated for 2028, which Midjourney says is when things get "serious." The silicon will be "completely custom," and image quality and scan times will be a "night-and-day" difference. Holz claims that with enough early imaging, the world could avoid "30% of all deaths and 50% of all healthcare costs."

For now, Midjourney is sticking to "body composition maps" that don't need FDA approval. The company says it plans to submit test results to the agency on a rolling basis to eventually get cleared for diagnostic imaging.

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The move is a clear bid to break into the growing market for AI-powered health tools. Whether this is techno-dystopian vaporware for the rich or something real should become clear next year: the first spa is supposed to open by the end of 2027.