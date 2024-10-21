AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Midjourney launches powerful AI image editing tool - struggles with regulation

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Midjourney launches powerful AI image editing tool - struggles with regulation
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Midjourney announces a new web-based AI tool for image editing, and doesn't quite know how to control its use.

Ad

Midjourney, the AI image generation company, plans to release a new web-based tool for AI image processing next week. CEO David Holtz announced the launch is set for early next week.

The tool will offer two main features: AI-powered editing of any uploaded web image and the ability to re-texturize objects in images. Users can change colors and details of objects based on text descriptions while maintaining the original shape.

Recognizing the tool's potential for misuse, Midjourney intends to limit initial access to a select group of current users. The company is surveying its community to determine who should gain early access.

Ad
Ad

"Honestly, we're not sure how to precisely restrict deployment of this feature, so we want to put a survey out there and get your opinions," Midjourney stated on Discord. To prevent abuse, the company plans to increase human moderation and implement AI moderators.

Midjourney has previously faced challenges with image misuse. In March 2023, the company had to disable free access to its service due to fake images circulating on social media. The free tier was only reinstated in August of this year.

Video model, 3D, and hardware

Midjourney is also working on a video generation model. In an interview with Midjourney professional Nick St. Pierre, CEO David Holz shared insights into the development process.

Rather than offering a single high-resolution video, the company is considering providing multiple lower-resolution options for users to choose from and then enhance. This approach aims to give users more flexibility and control. Holz emphasized that slow rendering can hinder the creative process.

The company is still experimenting with the balance between speed, cost, and quality. Factors like reduced resolution or frame rate can introduce new challenges. Midjourney plans to train several versions of the model to find the optimal balance.

Recommendation
AI in practice

Hundreds of examples in prompts can significantly boost LLM performance, study finds

In addition to its software developments, Midjourney announced its entry into hardware development. The project, named "Midjourney Orb," will be led by Ahmad Abbas, Head of Hardware at Midjourney, and CEO David Holz.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Midjourney plans to launch a web-based AI image-editing tool that allows users to edit any web image.
  • The company is unsure how use of the tool will be restricted, and plans increased human and AI-powered moderation to prevent abuse. Access will initially be restricted to a subset of the community.
  • In addition to the image editing tool, Midjourney is working on a video model and entering hardware development. The video model is working on the balance between speed, cost, and quality.
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Midjourney v6 is now available for alpha testing

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
An upcoming Quest update will reduce Bluetooth audio latency iFixit teardown reveals many similarities between Quest 3S and Quest 2 Hands-on with Arizona Sunshine Remake: A zombie classic rises back from the dead MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Midjourney update brings ability to create custom styles

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Midjourney launches powerful AI image editing tool - struggles with regulation

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Apple's local AI agent framework paves the way for more useful Apple Intelligence

AI research

Apple AI researchers question OpenAI's claims about o1's reasoning capabilities

AI in practice

Tesla unveils Cybercab robot taxi, but robot Optimus is the bigger deal

Google News