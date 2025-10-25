AI and society
Matthias Bastian

Misleading claims that most web content is now AI-generated are spreading on social media

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
A study making the rounds on social media claims that more than half of all web content is "created by AI instead of humans." According to the study, a piece of writing is considered "AI-generated" if at least 51 percent of its words are flagged as machine-written by a detector.

But this framing misses two key questions: Why was the text written, and who is actually responsible for it? When a product doesn't work, we don't blame the machine—we hold the people who designed and published it accountable. Most people don't care about the machine itself or who built it.

If anything, the study shows we need a real conversation about what counts as "AI-generated." I'm not linking to the study because it looks like SEO bait. If you're interested, you can find it with a quick search.

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
