Mistral AI acquires Viennese physical AI startup Emmi AI

French AI company Mistral AI has acquired Vienna-based startup Emmi AI to expand its offering for industrial clients across Europe. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Emmi AI specializes in AI models that can simulate complex physical processes such as airflow, heat transfer, and material stress. The startup raised 15 million euros in Austria's largest funding round in 2025, Reuters reports.

Mistral builds custom AI systems for clients like ASML, Stellantis, and Veolia that can detect production defects or control robotic arms. CEO Arthur Mensch sees the acquisition as strengthening Mistral's position in aerospace, automotive, and semiconductors.

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