Mistral AI launches Mistral Compute to deliver private AI infrastructure for European institutions

Mistral AI has launched Mistral Compute, a new AI platform offering private infrastructure for governments, companies, and research institutions. It includes server hardware with Nvidia graphics processors, training tools, and programming interfaces, and runs in a data center in Essonne, France, using eighteen thousand Nvidia Grace Blackwell chips, allowing users to run their own artificial intelligence models without relying on American or Chinese cloud providers. Mistral says the platform follows European data protection rules and is one of the largest AI infrastructure projects in Europe. Launch partners include BNP Paribas, Thales, and Black Forest Labs.

The infographic shows four orange-red bars representing the Mistral Compute Service tiers: Bare Metal (pure capacity access), Managed Infra (virtualization in a private environment), Private AI Studio (developer environment with APIs in private clusters), and AI Studio (APIs and services for quick start). At t
The four service levels of Mistral Compute range from Bare Metal, offering full control, to AI Studio, designed for a fast start in AI development. | Image: Mistral
Sources
Mistral Stifted
