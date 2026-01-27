Mistral AI launches terminal-based coding agent Vibe 2.0

Mistral AI has unveiled Mistral Vibe 2.0, an upgrade to its terminal-based coding agent powered by the Devstral 2 model. The tool enables developers to control code using natural language, orchestrate multiple files simultaneously, and leverage full codebase context.

New in version 2.0 are custom subagents for specific tasks like testing or code reviews, clarifying questions when instructions are ambiguous instead of automatic decisions, and slash commands for preconfigured workflows.

Mistral Vibe is available through Le Chat Pro ($14.99/month) and Team plans ($24.99/seat). Devstral 2 moves to paid API access – free usage remains available for testing on the Experiment plan. For enterprises, Mistral additionally offers fine-tuning, reinforcement learning, and code modernization services.

