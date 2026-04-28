Mistral AI takes on enterprise AI orchestration with Workflows

Mistral AI has rolled out Workflows, an orchestration layer that helps companies turn AI-powered processes into production-ready systems. The tool is now in public preview, with ASML, ABANCA, CMA-CGM, France Travail, La Banque Postale, and Moeve already using it for "critical processes."

Part of the Mistral Studio platform, Workflows lets developers build processes in Python, logs each step in Studio, and lets employees trigger them through the Le Chat chatbot. A single line of code pauses a workflow for human approval - useful for freight releases or checks on customer data and specifications. Workflows runs on the Temporal engine, the same technology behind Netflix, Stripe, and Salesforce. Mistral handles orchestration, while data processing stays inside the customer's system.

The release caps a busy year for Mistral, which introduced an Agents API in May for coordinating multiple AI agents and dropped the open-weight Mistral Small 4 model in March. The company also recently secured an $830 million loan for a new data center near Paris.

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