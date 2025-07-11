Mistral says its latest coding model beats Gemini 2.5 Pro in both power and price

Mistral AI and All Hands AI have introduced two new models designed for AI-powered programming agents: Devstral Small 1.1 and Devstral Medium. Devstral Small 1.1 2507 is open source and can run locally on an RTX 4090 or a Mac with 32 GB of RAM. It achieved a 53.6% score on the SWE-Bench Verified benchmark and supports XML along with other formats.
Devstral Medium scored 61.6% on the same benchmark. According to Mistral, it offers more power and a lower price than Gemini 2.5 Pro and GPT-4.1. The model is available via API, supports fine-tuning, and will soon be integrated into Mistral Code.
