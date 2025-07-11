Mistral says its latest coding model beats Gemini 2.5 Pro in both power and price

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Mistral AI and All Hands AI have introduced two new models designed for AI-powered programming agents: Devstral Small 1.1 and Devstral Medium. Devstral Small 1.1 2507 is open source and can run locally on an RTX 4090 or a Mac with 32 GB of RAM. It achieved a 53.6% score on the SWE-Bench Verified benchmark and supports XML along with other formats.

Devstral Medium scored 61.6% on the same benchmark. According to Mistral, it offers more power and a lower price than Gemini 2.5 Pro and GPT-4.1. The model is available via API, supports fine-tuning, and will soon be integrated into Mistral Code.

