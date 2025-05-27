AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Mistral's Agents API enables AI agents to collaborate and connect with external systems

Mistral AI
Mistral's Agents API enables AI agents to collaborate and connect with external systems
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Mistral AI has unveiled its new Agents API, a framework meant to turn language models into hands-on problem solvers for businesses. The Agents API lets AI agents handle tasks on their own, work together in teams, and plug into outside systems.

Ad

The new API builds on basic language models by adding tools for action, context tracking, and coordinating multiple specialized agents. Each agent can be hooked up with connectors and MCP tools to run Python code, search the web, create images powered by Black Forest Lab FLUX1.1 [pro] Ultra, or pull documents from Mistral Cloud. Connections to outside services are handled through the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Anthropic’s standard for linking APIs, databases, and user data.

Agents that remember and collaborate

Unlike regular chatbots, conversations with the Agents API are stateful—the context sticks around even when an interaction is paused or rolled back. Developers can start a conversation with a specific agent or connect directly to a model using connectors. Outputs stream in real time.

One of the main features is agent orchestration: multiple agents can work together on a single task, dividing up the work as needed. For example, a financial agent can hand off tasks to a web search agent or a computational agent. Each agent stays focused on its own area of expertise.

Ad
Ad

Mistral demonstrates the API in several demo applications. One example is a coding assistant that connects to GitHub, oversees a developer agent, and automates parts of the software development process.

Another demo shows an intelligent task coordination assistant using multi-server MCP architecture to transform call transcripts to PRDs and actionable Linear tickets, and tracks project deliverables.

A financial agent orchestrates multiple MCP servers to source financial metrics, compile insights, and archive results securely.

Other demonstrations include a digital nutritionist designed to help users establish goals, log meals, receive personalized suggestions, track daily achievements, and discover dining options that align with their nutritional targets.

The Agents API is designed to work alongside Mistral's Chat Completion API and provides a framework for building agent-based enterprise applications. Developers can define multiple agents, combine them, and link them into custom workflows.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Recommendation
AI in practice

OpenAI launches Codex: Autonomous AI agents for software development

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Mistral AI has introduced the Agents API, a framework designed to integrate AI agents into complex business applications.
  • The API enhances standard language models by adding features for action execution, context management, and coordination of multiple specialized agents, enabling them to perform tasks such as running Python scripts, conducting web searches, creating images, and accessing documents within the Mistral Cloud.
  • A key feature of the API is its ability to orchestrate several agents working together, dynamically breaking down and sharing tasks to achieve a common goal.
Sources
Mistral AI
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Mistral's Document AI extracts text from documents and notes with high accuracy

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are getting their own VR game Pimax Crystal Super: New Ultrawide optics push VR field of view to 140 degrees Meta Quest: With a little luck, you can experience the striking VR puzzle Connectome for free MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Mistral launches Devstral Small 24B, a new open-source LLM for coding

AI in practice

EU's leading AI startup Mistral unveils Medium 3 and Le Chat Enterprise

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Mistral's Agents API enables AI agents to collaborate and connect with external systems

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Anthropic releases Claude 4 with new safety measures targeting CBRN misuse

AI in practice

OpenAI launches Codex: Autonomous AI agents for software development

AI research

AlphaEvolve is Google DeepMind's new AI system that autonomously creates better algorithms

Google News