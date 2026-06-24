Ad
Skip to content
Subscribe Now
Short News
Copy the url to clipboard Share this article Go to comment section

Mistral's new OCR model beats competitors in 72 percent of blind test cases, company says

Maximilian Schreiner
Maximilian Schreiner View the LinkedIn Profile of Maximilian Schreiner
Jun 24, 2026

Mistral AI has released OCR 4, a new model that reads text from documents like PDFs, Word files, and PowerPoint presentations.

Unlike earlier versions, OCR 4 doesn't just pull raw text. It also identifies where each element sits on the page and what role it plays - whether it's a title, a table, an equation, or a signature. This block classification helps break documents into meaningful sections automatically, useful for feeding them into search systems or letting AI agents process them. The model also outputs confidence scores, giving an estimate of how certain it is about each word or page it reads.

Mistral's model claims to beat all tested competitors across both benchmarks. | Image: Mistral AI

OCR 4 supports 170 languages and works well even with less common ones, according to Mistral. In a blind test with over 600 documents, independent reviewers preferred OCR 4's results 72 percent of the time over competing models, the company says. The model is available through the API, Mistral Studio, and Microsoft Foundry. It costs $4 per 1,000 pages, or $2 in batch mode.

Ad
DEC_D_Incontent-1

AI News Without the Hype – Curated by Humans

Subscribe to THE DECODER for ad-free reading, a weekly AI newsletter, our exclusive "AI Radar" frontier report six times a year, full archive access, and access to our comment section.

Source: Mistral