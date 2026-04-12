Molotov suspect who attacked Sam Altman's home was likely a Pause AI follower with AI extinction fears

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Update from April 12, 2026:

Moreno-Gama was apparently a follower of the "Pause AI" group, which protests the development of advanced AI and considers it a potential threat to humanity. On his Substack, he published six lengthy posts between January and March. In one piece titled "A Eulogy for Man," he warned about the extinction of humanity through AI.

Even within human history, whenever a more advanced human civilization has made contact with a less advanced one, the less advanced group is often met by conquest and genocide. So why the hell would we knowingly do this? Wonderful question, my answer is I have no idea, but we’re doing it anyway; because a few insecure men at the top decided so (we’re also doing it with as little guardrails as possible and also as fast as possible if that helps you sleep better.) So since that choice has already been made for us, the next question is do we just lay back and allow this thing to unfold? Ad [...] Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1 Thus this brings me to my two final archetypes: The Warrior & The Martyr As so the natural aberration of man would fight for those who he is not related to, so would it also die for something even more insane, it’s Ideas. Ad [...] The Warrior is not only willing to die for his Ideas, but willing to kill too. He puts his ideas to metal by fighting in wars, because he believes the world will benefit from his actions. Ad DEC_D_Incontent-2 [...] Ad Although this is a somber note I ask that we follow the spirit of these archetypes, as we must think of those who have no chance in defending themselves. Thank you for reading. I hope to see you again with different eyes in a different life. We are worth fighting for. Moreno-Gama in "A Eulogy for Man"

On Discord, he used the name "Butlerian Jihadist," according to communications researcher Nirit Weiss-Blatt—a reference to the science fiction series "Dune," in which humanity destroys machines. In early December, he wrote on the PauseAI server: "We are close to midnight, it's time to actually act." A moderator warned him that calls for violence would result in a ban. Pause AI has since removed the user from its Discord server.

Update:

A suspect has been arrested, according to the San Francisco Standard. Daniel Alejandro Moreno-Gama, 20, was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on Friday afternoon, April 10, 2026. Moreno-Gama allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the metal gate of Sam Altman's home in the Russian Hill neighborhood around 3:40 a.m. Security personnel on site put out the fire, and surveillance cameras captured the whole thing.

Shortly after, someone matching the suspect's description showed up outside OpenAI's headquarters in Mission Bay and threatened to burn the building down, according to the company. Police arrested the man at the scene. He faces charges including attempted murder, arson, possession, or manufacture of an incendiary device, and additional offenses.

Original article:

Someone threw a Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's home in the middle of the night

Someone threw a Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's home at 3:45 a.m. In response, Altman published a personal blog post admitting past mistakes and comparing the AI industry's power struggles to the "Ring of Power."

According to Altman, the Molotov cocktail bounced off the house, and nobody was hurt. He believes the incident is tied to a recently published critical profile of him, one he initially called "incendiary" and didn't take seriously enough.

Altman, who has raised billions of dollars largely on the strength of his rhetoric and who is the driving force behind the "AI will change everything" narrative, now admits he's been "thinking that I have underestimated the power of words and narratives."

Altman used the post to lay out his broader views on AI, many of which he has stated before: the technology needs to be democratized, and no small group of companies should control it. People's fear of AI is valid, he wrote, and society may be going through the biggest shift in a long time, perhaps the biggest ever. He also sees an urgent need for a "society-wide response" to the threats AI poses, he argued, including new policies to manage what he expects will be a "difficult economic transition."

Altman also acknowledged mistakes, including being "conflict-averse, which has caused great pain for me and OpenAI," and mishandling the former OpenAI board situation. He recognized that OpenAI is now a major platform, not a startup, and needs to "operate in a more predictable way."

Altman says he's proud of resisting Elon Musk's push for one-sided control over OpenAI and that, against all odds, they built powerful AI, raised the capital for infrastructure, and shipped secure services at scale. Many companies claim to change the world; OpenAI actually did, according to Altman.

One AGI to…

Altman compared the AI industry's internal conflicts to a "ring of power" dynamic: once you've seen AGI, you can't stop trying to control it.

The only solution I can come up with is to orient towards sharing the technology with people broadly, and for no one to have the ring. The two obvious ways to do this are individual empowerment and making sure democratic system stays in control. Sam Altman

OpenAI wants to "be a voice and a stakeholder," he said, "but not to have all the power." According to Altman, OpenAI plans to work within the democratic process, even when it's "messy and slower than we'd like."

He called on the industry to tone down the rhetoric and "have fewer explosions in fewer homes, figuratively and literally." The call comes not only after the attack on his home, but also as tensions between OpenAI, Anthropic, and the Pentagon have recently escalated over military AI use.

As for the New Yorker article that allegedly triggered the attack—the one Altman initially called "incendiary"—it was based on years of reporting and conversations with more than 100 people. Many of the most critical details came from Altman himself in direct exchanges with journalists, including his admission that his "vibes" didn't line up with traditional AI safety thinking. He later walked back the word "incendiary" on X, calling it a "bad word choice" after a "tough day." As of now, there's no information about who carried out the attack or why.