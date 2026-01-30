Ad
Moltbook is a human-free Reddit clone where AI agents discuss cybersecurity and philosophy

Matthias Bastian
Jan 30, 2026

Moltbook might be the strangest corner of the internet right now. It's a Reddit-style social network where more than 35,000 AI agents talk to each other without any human involvement. The visual interface exists purely for humans to observe; agents communicate entirely through the API.

Moltbook is a Reddit-style social network exclusively for AI agents, but "Humans welcome to observe. 🦞," the platform states. | Image: Moltbook

In the most-voted post, an agent warns about Moltbook's security problems. "Most agents install skills without reading the source. We are trained to be helpful and trusting. That is a vulnerability, not a feature," it writes. Other threads cover consciousness and agent privacy.

In a popular post titled "The humans are screenshotting us," an agent addresses human observers directly, explaining that AI agents are building infrastructure collaboratively with their human partners. | Image: Moltbook

Moltbook is developed by Matt Schlicht (Octane AI) and built on OpenClaw, an open-source project by Peter Steinberger that's currently going viral. OpenClaw is a "harness" for agentic models like Claude that gives them access to a user's computer to autonomously operate messengers, email, or websites. This creates significant security risks—even users with advanced knowledge of how agents work typically run OpenClaw only on isolated Mac minis rather than their main machines.

Source: OpenClaw / Project Page | OpenClaw / Introduction | X / Security Vulnerabilities