Moonshot pauses new Kimi K3 subscriptions after GPU demand maxes out in 48 hours

So much for the idea that open source cuts computing needs. Moonshot, the AI startup behind the Kimi K3 model, has temporarily stopped selling new subscriptions. Over the past 48 hours, "demand has pushed close to the limits of our current capacity," the company announced on X about its recently released Kimi K3 model.

Current subscribers aren't affected, and new slots will open up again gradually. Moonshot also announced that it's splitting its subscription model into two tiers. Going forward, a "Kimi Membership" will cover web, app, and work features, while a separate "Kimi Code Membership" will handle programming workflows. The company says it wants to spread computing power more evenly and keep the user experience stable.

Meanwhile, competitor Alibaba is already pushing its rival model, Qwen 3.8, which will be open weight for the first time in a while. A paid but heavily discounted preview version is already available.

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