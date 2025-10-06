AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

More than half of all venture capital money will flow into AI start-ups in 2025

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Venture capitalists have already invested $192.7 billion in AI startups in 2025 - a new record. For the first time, more than half of all global VC funding is flowing into AI, according to an analysis by PitchBook.

Major players like Anthropic and xAI have secured multi-billion dollar rounds, while smaller startups outside the AI sector are finding it harder to raise money. Kyle Sanford at PitchBook describes the result as a split market - it's either AI or not.

In the US, 62.7 percent of VC funding went to AI companies, compared to 53.2 percent worldwide. In total, global VC investment for 2025 stands at $366.8 billion, with $250.2 billion coming from the US.

