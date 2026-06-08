Most companies are flying blind on AI spending

Only 26 percent of companies have full visibility into their AI costs, a KPMG survey finds.

The shift to token-based billing for AI services is putting finance departments in a tough spot, the Wall Street Journal reports. According to a yet-unpublished KPMG survey, just 26 percent of companies have full visibility into their AI spending. Half have limited oversight, and 22 percent have no transparency at all - or only find out what they've used after the bill arrives.

"It's a new resource that needs to be managed that didn't exist quite that way, and we're seeing exponential growth," Steve Chase, KPMG's global AI lead, told the WSJ.

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KPMG is already working with several companies that burned through their annual token and cloud budgets within just a few months. One client saw a sixfold spike in token usage. Gil Luria, head of technology research at D.A. Davidson, expects the problem to hit more companies this year: "A lot of CFOs are going to see their Anthropic bill and freak out this quarter."

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Analysts and executives the WSJ spoke with are drawing parallels to the pandemic-era cloud boom. Back then, companies poured money into cloud infrastructure, only to slash spending shortly after.

We took a closer look at why tokens are becoming a key business metric and how companies can prepare in our latest Frontier Radar #3.