Musk updates OpenAI lawsuit to redirect potential $150B in damages to the nonprofit foundation

Elon Musk has updated his lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft. He's now asking that any damages, potentially more than $150 billion, go not to him but to OpenAI's charitable foundation. He's also pushing for the removal of CEO Sam Altman from the foundation's board, according to the Wall Street Journal. Musk's lawyer, Marc Toberoff, said Musk "is not seeking a single dollar for himself."

Musk accuses OpenAI of abandoning its charitable mission and defrauding him as a donor by exploiting its nonprofit status. He wants Altman and OpenAI President Greg Brockman to turn over their shares and financial benefits to the foundation. The trial is set to begin in April in Oakland, California.

Musk argues OpenAI betrayed the mission he helped fund. However, early interview notes show he agreed to adding a for-profit unit in 2017 and actively discussed the transition while keeping the nonprofit in place.

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OpenAI called the lawsuit on X "a harassment campaign driven by ego, jealousy and a desire to slow down a competitor." The company has also asked the attorneys general of Delaware and California to investigate Musk's behavior. OpenAI is currently valued at $852 billion and planning an IPO.