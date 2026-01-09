Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI heads to trial

Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman is going to trial. A California federal judge announced Wednesday that she intends to reject attempts by Altman's lawyers to dismiss the case. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said during the hearing in Oakland that there is ample evidence to proceed.

Musk accuses OpenAI of deceiving him about its shift from a nonprofit to a for-profit structure. He says he donated $38 million to the company. The trial is scheduled for March. OpenAI denies the allegations, calling the lawsuit baseless and part of ongoing harassment by Musk.

The company claims Musk was informed about its profit plans back in 2018. Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 and left the company in 2018.

