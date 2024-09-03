AI and society
NaNoWriMo faces backlash after suggesting anti-AI attitudes are classist and ableist

NaNoWriMo faces backlash after suggesting anti-AI attitudes are classist and ableist
Jonathan works as a technology journalist who focuses primarily on how easily AI can already be used today and how it can support daily life.
The annual National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) event, which challenges writers to complete a 50,000-word novel in November, is facing criticism for its official position on the use of AI.

NaNoWriMo's statement, found in their FAQ section, suggests that those who completely reject AI are exhibiting classist and ableist attitudes.

The organization argues that not all authors have the financial means to seek human assistance "at certain phases," making AI a practical necessity for some. They also point out that people have varying mental abilities and educational levels, which may require additional support to reach their goals.

"NaNoWriMo does not explicitly support any specific approach to writing, nor does it explicitly condemn any approach, including the use of AI. NaNoWriMo's mission is to 'provide the structure, community, and encouragement to help people use their voices, achieve creative goals, and build new worlds—on and off the page.' We fulfill our mission by supporting the humans doing the writing."

NaNoWriMo

The organization also notes that writers often face an uneven playing field, with minorities less likely to receive traditional publishing contracts and therefore more likely to pursue self-publishing, which can involve higher costs.

Parts of the writing community are now accusing NaNoWriMo of the very classism and ableism it claims to oppose. Reddit user u/janukanu wrote in a popular thread: "This very accusation is classist and ableist, because it suggests that, according to NaNoWriMo, AI is necessary to make the written works of the lower classes palatable enough for the gentry to read."

The controversy has been further fueled by NaNoWriMo's new sponsor, ProWritingAid, which recently added AI functionality to its offering. This has led to accusations that the organization is prioritizing sponsor interests over those of the community.

Updated statement fails to address concerns

Following the backlash, NaNoWriMo has revised its statement, acknowledging the existence of "bad actors in the AI space." However, they maintain their position that underprivileged and disabled writers need AI to write effectively and succeed.

Critics also pointed out that the organization fails to specify which types of AI it supports. Reddit user u/janukanu commented: "Some forms are ethical [...]. Some forms sit in a grey area. And others are fueled by the blatant theft of authors' original works. NaNoWriMo could have offered guidance for finding the ethical options, but instead they issued a blanket statement of support for all AI writing 'tools.'"

Blogger David Gerard highlights the irony of NaNoWriMo's stance, explaining that the event's purpose is to encourage writers to overcome a self-imposed challenge—with the only prize being a first draft of a book you've written yourself. The organization's endorsement of AI-assisted writing appears to contradict this core principle.

AI and society

EU AI act: A deep dive into Europe's bold move to regulate artificial intelligence

The controversy has sparked outrage in the amateur writing community, with disabled writers expressing anger at being used as justification for what they view as fraudulent behavior. Established authors who have long supported NaNoWriMo are withdrawing their support and resigning from the organization's committees in protest.

Summary
  • The National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) faces criticism over its AI stance. The organization claims that those who reject AI are being classist and ableist, arguing that some authors lack the financial means or skills to succeed without AI assistance.
  • This position sparked backlash from the writing community, who accused NaNoWriMo of promoting classism and ableism. In response, the organization updated its statement.
  • While NaNoWriMo now acknowledges problems within the AI industry, it maintains that AI tools are necessary for disadvantaged authors to write effectively.


