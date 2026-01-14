New Apple-Google deal pushes ChatGPT to the sidelines on iPhone
Apple's expanded partnership with Google relegates ChatGPT to a backup option on iPhone.
An Apple spokesperson told The Information that deeper Gemini integration would not affect the company's agreement with OpenAI to use ChatGPT for more complex requests.
For OpenAI, though, the Gemini-Siri integration marks the end of a failed partnership. CEO Sam Altman and his team originally hoped the Apple deal would bring in billions in additional revenue and break Google's dominance on Apple devices.
That didn't happen. According to a source speaking to The Information, the partnership brought OpenAI almost no additional traffic. Now Google's model handles everyday user interactions, while ChatGPT serves only as an optional fallback.
