Matthias Bastian

New platform calls for more transparency in OpenAI's AI development

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
A new website called "The OpenAI Files" launched on June 18, 2025, compiles internal documents and criticism of OpenAI's leadership, strategy, and corporate culture. It raises concerns about whether the company is moving away from its original non-profit goals to serve investor interests. The platform includes reports from former staff, analyses of restructuring plans, and scrutiny of CEO Sam Altman's role. The groups Tech Oversight and The Midas Project of the site say the goal is to spark public discussion about transparency, safety, and oversight in OpenAI's development of powerful AI systems.

Sources
OpenAIfiles.org
