New Stanford study reveals when teaming up AI agents is worth the compute

Multi-agent AI systems are widely considered more capable. A Stanford study shows their apparent advantage largely comes from using more compute. But there are important exceptions.

A popular approach in AI research right now is multi-agent systems: multiple AI models split up a task, debate each other, or cross-check results. The idea is that teamwork leads to better answers, especially for complex problems that require multiple reasoning steps.

Researchers at Stanford University are now challenging that assumption at its core. Their central claim: when a single agent and a team get the same amount of compute, the solo agent performs at least as well.

Every handoff loses information

The explanation, according to the researchers: when multiple agents collaborate, they have to pass intermediate results back and forth. Each handoff risks losing relevant information. A single agent, by contrast, keeps everything in one continuous reasoning process.