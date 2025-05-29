New York Times closes AI deal with Amazon

The New York Times has signed a multi-year deal with Amazon, allowing the tech company to display content from the Times, NYT Cooking, and The Athletic on Alexa and use it to train its AI models. In return, Amazon is paying a licensing fee. The Times says the agreement expands its reach and gives Amazon customers direct access to its journalism. This comes as the Times continues its lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, filed in late 2023, over alleged unauthorized use of its content for AI training. The lawsuit with OpenAI is still ongoing.

