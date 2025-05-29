AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

New York Times closes AI deal with Amazon

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

The New York Times has signed a multi-year deal with Amazon, allowing the tech company to display content from the Times, NYT Cooking, and The Athletic on Alexa and use it to train its AI models. In return, Amazon is paying a licensing fee. The Times says the agreement expands its reach and gives Amazon customers direct access to its journalism. This comes as the Times continues its lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, filed in late 2023, over alleged unauthorized use of its content for AI training. The lawsuit with OpenAI is still ongoing.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
New York Times
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Ziff Davis pushes to erase ChatGPT models trained on its articles as AI-media tensions rise

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
An unofficial VR port of Counter-Strike 1.6 is coming to Meta Quest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are getting their own VR game Pimax Crystal Super: New Ultrawide optics push VR field of view to 140 degrees MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

AI searches account for growing share of retail website visits, Adobe study finds

AI in practice

AI expert Andrej Karpathy envisions a web where 99.9% of content is optimized for AI, not humans

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

New York Times closes AI deal with Amazon

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Wait a minute! Researchers say AI's "chains of thought" are not signs of human-like reasoning

AI in practice

Anthropic releases Claude 4 with new safety measures targeting CBRN misuse

AI in practice

OpenAI launches Codex: Autonomous AI agents for software development

Google News